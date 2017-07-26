Texas Senate OKs governor-backed ban on local tree ordinances

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Senate has voted to ban local tree-cutting ordinances, seeking to void existing rules in more than 50 cities statewide.

Wednesday's 17-14 approval came after hours of debate. A final vote is needed before the bill heads to the Texas House.

Gov. Greg Abbott has long opposed tree ordinances, which he's called "socialistic" and confusingly inconsistent from one community to the other. Abbott made banning tree rules one of 20 issues he wants tackled during the ongoing, 30-day special legislative session.

Abbott has previously complained publicly about once wanting to cut down two trees to install a swimming pool on his Austin property before becoming governor. He claimed the city refused to let him do that, but records show he eventually succeeded in doing so.