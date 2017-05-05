Time For Healthcare Change: Single Payer Is The Obvious Answer

Commentary: I have to say it’s challenging and frustrating to live in a world where the Millionaire/Billionaire Class have no idea what it’s like to work for a living and make ends meet. Politicians living a life on taxpayer expense and donations from their corporate sponsors seems to have numbed them to what it’s like to pay for medical care on top of all other expenses. The words coming from their mouths are meaningless in the end because their actions and votes are consistent with favoring the obscene profits of the medical insurance industry, and working citizens be damned.

Congressman Steve Pearce just voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with a version that will be more costly and provide less coverage. Why? …Seriously… Why?

The “Affordable” Care Act was a very poor substitute for what our wealthy nation should have done - provide medical care to each and every citizen with a small increase in taxes like every other nation on earth. It works. It’s cheaper. It removes the bureaucratic nightmare we face today dealing with the insurance companies.

But I’m not just blaming Congressman Pearce. Democrats are just as guilty for not advocating for a Universal Single Payer Healthcare system. It’s way past time to use a little common sense.