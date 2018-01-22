Top New Mexico Prosecutor Sees Loophole In Child Abuse Law

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling for new legislation that expands the duty to report child abuse or negligence.

Balderas on Monday endorsed a bill that aims to close a loophole in the New Mexico Abuse and Neglect Act. He says current law makes it a duty to report abuse by parents, guardians and custodians of children but leaves out abuse by other people such as school personnel.

Balderas invoked as a cautionary tale the case of former teacher Gary Gregor, who has been charged with sexually abusing elementary school girls after concerns were raised in other states.

Democratic Sen. Howie Morales of Silver City introduced a bill Tuesday that would broaden state reporting obligations to cover abuse and neglect by almost anyone.