Top Stories: Attack On Afghan Aid Office; Trump Lashes Out At Schumer

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Biden: McConnell Refused To Sign Bipartisan Statement On Russian Interference.

-- Trump Lashes Out After Schumer Withdraws Offer On Border Wall.

-- Remains Of 5 Gas Rig Workers Recovered After Explosion In Oklahoma.

-- The Memo, The Bureau And The Missing Texts: Get Caught Up On The War Over The FBI.

-- Google's Space Race To The Moon Ends, And Nobody Wins Lunar X Prize.

-- Sen. Tammy Duckworth's Pregnancy Set To Be Another First For The Illinois Democrat.

-- Gunmen Storm Afghan Office Of Save The Children.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-Brazilian President Lula Waits For Corruption Appeal Verdict. (AFP)

New Interim San Francisco Mayor Picked; Opponents Say Race A Factor. (SF Gate)

Foreclosures Could Increase In Puerto Rico After Hurricanes. (AP)

Senate Close To Voting On HHS Nominee, Alex Azar. (The Hill)

"Where We Net Out At This": The Jargon At Davos. (BBC)

