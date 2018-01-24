Top Stories: Attack On Afghan Aid Office; Trump Lashes Out At Schumer

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Biden: McConnell Refused To Sign Bipartisan Statement On Russian Interference.
-- Trump Lashes Out After Schumer Withdraws Offer On Border Wall.
-- Remains Of 5 Gas Rig Workers Recovered After Explosion In Oklahoma.
-- The Memo, The Bureau And The Missing Texts: Get Caught Up On The War Over The FBI.
-- Google's Space Race To The Moon Ends, And Nobody Wins Lunar X Prize.
-- Sen. Tammy Duckworth's Pregnancy Set To Be Another First For The Illinois Democrat.
-- Gunmen Storm Afghan Office Of Save The Children.
And here are more early headlines:
Ex-Brazilian President Lula Waits For Corruption Appeal Verdict. (AFP)
New Interim San Francisco Mayor Picked; Opponents Say Race A Factor. (SF Gate)
Foreclosures Could Increase In Puerto Rico After Hurricanes. (AP)
Senate Close To Voting On HHS Nominee, Alex Azar. (The Hill)
"Where We Net Out At This": The Jargon At Davos. (BBC)