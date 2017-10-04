Top Stories: Latest On Las Vegas Attack; Nobel Chemistry Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Las Vegas Attack Update: The Ones Who Were Lost.

-- FBI Hopes Paddock's Girlfriend Can Provide Insight Into Las Vegas Attack.

-- LISTEN: Amid Chaos In Las Vegas, Police Dispatches Reveal An Evolving Response.

-- Nobel Prize In Chemistry Honors Views Of Human Cells Working At The Atomic Level.

-- Here Are The Finalists For The 2017 National Book Awards.

-- Who Will Benefit Most From GOP Tax Plan? Early Report Suggests The Wealthy.

And here are more early headlines:

Scores Of Protesters Arrested In St. Louis. (St. Louis Public Radio)

Alleged Russian Bitcoin Launderer To Be Extradited To U.S. (Reuters)

Pro Hockey Season Opens Tonight. (AP)

Pneumonic Plague Cases Increase In Madagascar. (WHO)

60th Anniversary Of Sputnik's Launch. (Sky And Telescope)

Man Tries To Sneak Snakes Into Canada In His Socks. (AP)

