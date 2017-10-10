Toss No Mas Las Cruces Cleanup Set for October 14

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department’s Keep Las Cruces Beautiful, along with New Mexico Clean and Beautiful, will host the 23rd annualToss No Mas campaign from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

Hundreds of volunteers will collect litter at parks, schools, streets and business properties. Volunteers will then be treated to a free lunch sponsored by local businesses from noon to 2 p.m. at Young Park, 1905 Nevada Ave.

Last year, 1,100 volunteers that included 65 local groups and organizations, collected more than 15 tons of litter during the annual event previously known as Trek for Trash.

Individual volunteers, groups, and civic organizations are encouraged to register in advance for this year’s Toss No Mas campaign, which is a great opportunity to show pride in Las Cruces. Interested individuals may also go to Young Park beginning at 8 a.m. the morning of Saturday, October 14 and locate the Toss No Mas main table to register.

For more information or to register, visit the “Keep Las Cruces Beautiful” link athttp://www.las-cruces.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks/community-wellness/keep-las-cruces-beautiful/toss-no-mas or call James Woods at 575/528-4506 or email jwoods@las-cruces.org