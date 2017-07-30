Tough Job: Clearing The Sewers In Las Cruces

It can be a panicky moment when you realize you have a sewage stoppage and things are not flowing as they should; in fact, things might be starting to back up. In that situation Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) can help if you will call Emergency Dispatch at 526-0500. LCU will send the Vactor Truck to check the main sewer line near you to see if the problem is there – if so, they will fix it ASAP.

If the sewer stoppage is in the customer’s smaller service line, however, LCU will let the customer know so they can call a plumber to unclog the line.

Wastewater Operator, Kendal Lewis, is one of the LCU staff members who respond to sewer stoppages. He explains, “If there is construction nearby, a main sewer line could be backed up due to rocks, sand, other debris, paper, or even fats-oil-grease (FOG). We aim to respond to these calls within two hours.”

On this day, Lewis arrives on Water Street downtown in LCU’s large Vactor Truck. The truck carries 1,500 gallons of clean water in four onboard tanks, and one giant 1,500-gallon debris tank that acts like a giant vacuum cleaner canister. The debris tank will store vacuumed up water and waste - any material suctioned up to clear a manhole or sewer line, until it can be delivered to the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Lewis is equipped with a “rodding hose” and 700 feet of line as well as jets and a nozzle to clear main lines. The hose goes in the main sewer line, and Lewis jets high-pressure water to unclog the line, breaking up the stoppage and clearing it. The process may take up to 1.5 hours, and may require visiting several manholes to complete the job. When the clog has been broken up, Lewis vacuums up the material.

The LCU Wastewater Collections sub-section receives approximate 130 calls per year with customers reporting sewer stoppages. Within two hours the collections sub-section responds to either resolve the issue if it’s a clogged main sewer line – or if the stoppage is in the small service line that connects the customer’s home or business to the main line, wastewater staff will explain to the customer that they must contact a plumber to break up the clog.

Suzanne Michaels provides this content on behalf of Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.