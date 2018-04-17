Tour Of The Gila Road Closures

Silver City: The Annual Tour of the Gila will be in full gear on Wednesday April 18th and will run through Sunday April 22rd. Law enforcement agencies will be assisting as racers travel through various routes as motorists may encounter intermittent closures.

The closures will be as follows:

· Wednesday April 18, 2018, Mogollon Race, US 180, starts at Gough Park to NM 211 finishing onto NM 159 mile post 6.7, this will be from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm. This will be in both directions with a rolling road closure.

· Thursday April 19, 2018, The Inner Loop Race, starts on US 180 to NM 15 to NM 35 onto NM 152 and finish at Fort Bayard Medical Center. The closure will be on NM 15 from mile post 7 to mile post 25 from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. This will be in both directions.

· Friday April 20, 2018, Tyrone Individual Time Trial, starts and finishes on NM 90 from Silver City (mile marker 39) to just north of Lordsburg (mile marker 29). The closure will be from 8:40 am until 12:00 noon in both directions.

· Saturday April 21, 2018, Downtown Race, will be on 6th and Bullard, confined.

· Sunday April 22, 2018, The Gila Monster Race, US 180 Starts at Gough Park to NM 152 onto NM 35 to NM 15, finishes at Pinos Altos. The closure will be on NM 15 from mile post 7 to mile post 25 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. This will be in both directions.

Law enforcement will be stationed on NM 90, US 180, NM 152, NM 15 and NM 35 to secure the safety of the bicyclists, spectators and the motorists. For more information regarding the race you may visit their web page atwww.tourofthegila, or contact Jack Brennan at (575) 388-3222.

Trent Doolittle, District One Engineer would like to remind motorists to be extremely cautious as they travel their routes. Below are some recommended driving tips as bicyclists share our roadways during the race and after.