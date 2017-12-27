Treasurer Allowing Pre-payments Of 2018 Property Taxes

Citing a provision in the new federal tax code that takes effect Jan. 1, which limits tax deductions on residential property taxes to $10,000, Doña Ana County Treasurer Eric Rodriguez is allowing property owners to pre-pay an estimated 2018 property tax amount before 2017 lapses.

Property owners can make payments in person through 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Doña Ana County Treasurer’s Office, and the office also will process any mailed payments that bear a postmark before midnight on Dec. 31. Prepayments will only be accepted in person or by mail.

All payments should be based on the property owners 2017 tax bill, with the knowledge that the actual amount due will not be calculated until October of next year. Overpayments will be refunded without interest. Underpayments will still be due in 2018.

“We’re not certain the federal government will allow us to process these pre-payments under the 2017 tax code, but we’re willing to try our best to preserve the greatest deduction possible for our customers,” Rodriguez said. “We strongly advise property owners to consult with their tax preparers about this and other important changes to the federal tax code.”

District 3 Doña Ana County Commissioner Benjamin L. Rawson said he and Rodriguez worked together to roll out the pre-payments program in hopes of helping Doña Ana County property owners realize the greatest possible tax savings.

“I thank Treasurer Rodriguez and his team for acting on this so quickly,” Rawson said. “I’m confident that that we are saving people money that they can use for their families and their businesses while also giving the county additional interest income from the money which is invested in our community banks, allowing them to reinvest in our community.”

The Doña Ana County Treasurer’s Office can be reached at (575) 647-7433.