Trump And Other Presidential Candidates May Have To Provide Tax Returns For 2020 New Mexico Ballot

A New Mexico state lawmaker wants presidential candidates who decline to release their tax returns to be kept off the state's election ballot.

Democratic state Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque announced Wednesday that he will file a bill during the upcoming legislative session that requires presidential candidates to submit tax returns for the most recent five years to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. Candidates that decline would be ineligible for the ballot and off limits to New Mexico electors.

President-elect Donald Trump never released his tax returns during the presidential campaign, breaking decades of precedent. Candelaria says new Mexico voters deserve access to basic financial information about presidential candidates that may also signal conflicts of interest or financial improprieties.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won New Mexico's five electoral votes.

