Trump Appointee Who Quit After Probe Is Running For Congress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former Trump administration appointee who resigned after a harsh report into a tribal loan program he oversaw is running for Congress in New Mexico.

Gavin Clarkson filed documents with the Federal Election Commission to seek the Republican nomination for a seat that represents a district along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Clarkson said in a campaign statement that he believes running is the "best way to help President Trump stop the swamp" and protect New Mexico.

The Washington Post reported that Clarkson resigned from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in November following an inspector general report into the loan program he directed. That report alleged the bureau's division of capital investment didn't have adequate controls and managed the loan program with limited oversight.

Clarkson is New Mexico State University business professor and an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.