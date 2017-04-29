Trump Delivers Nothing but Broken Promises for Working Families and Rural Communities

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Joint Economic Committee Democrats today released two reports on President Trump’s broken promises to working families and rural communities. After 100 days in office, the Trump administration has undermined future economic growth while making it easier for corporations to avoid paying their workers a fair wage and harder for families to save. President Trump has also broken his promise to rural voters who have trusted him to improve their lives and secure a more stable future.

Highlights from “First 100 Days Report: Trump Has Already Broken His Promises to Working Americans” include:

The Trump administration rolled back a regulation that made it more difficult for companies that violate labor law to get government contracts. The regulations helped better protect the estimated 28 million workers that are employed at the 24,000 businesses that have federal contracts.

President Trump’s first executive order made it harder for low-income families to save and build net-worth by making it harder for them to become homeowners. It suspended an Obama administration rate cut for the Federal Housing Administration that would have reduced mortgage costs for around one million households.

Highlights from “First 100 Days Report: Trump Fails Rural Voters Who Put Their Trust in Him” include:

The negative effects of TrumpCare would have disproportionately fallen on rural communities, many of which already have limited access to health care services. Rural Americans are more likely to receive coverage from both individual insurance markets and Medicaid. If the Republican bill passed, 2.9 million rural Americans could have lost coverage by 2020.

Under the Obama administration, miners experienced the safest years in history. President Trump’s disregard for worker safety threatens this progress, and there have been more coal mining deaths this year than at this time last year.

The report on broken promises to working families can be found here.

The report on broken promises to rural communities can be found here.