Two Arrested In Garfield Murder

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives, with the assistance of Las Cruces Police and New Mexico State Police, have arrested two people in connection with the couple found shot to death in their Garfield home Sunday morning.

Luis Flores, 29, and Cristal Cardenas, 30, were arrested in Las Cruces Wednesday afternoon. Each face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal solicitation.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies and a Hatch police officer were dispatched to the 3200 block of Carriage Hills in Garfield. After they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman who appeared to have been shot to death.

The woman was later identified as Vanessa Rodriguez Mora, 32, and the male was identified as Mario Cabral, 34.

Court documents have been sealed upon the request of the Third Judicial District Attorney’s office due to safety concerns for witnesses close to the investigation. No other details are being released at this time.

Flores and Cardenas are being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Information from Doña Ana County