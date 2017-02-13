Two Arrested In January Home Invasion That Resulted In Shooting

The 21-year-old man injured in the Jan. 31 shooting on Wyoming Avenue has been arrested along with his suspected accomplice in what police believe was a home-invasion.

Marcelo Ortiz Bejarano, of the 6500 block of Puffin Street, east of Las Cruces, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. Ashley Rey Martinez, also 21, of the 1700 block of Alamo Street, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Las Cruces Police detectives believe Martinez arranged to have Bejarano and his brother, 29-year-old Christopher “Chris” Mendoza, accompany her to 1404 Wyoming Ave. to retrieve keys to a 1984 Ford Mustang they claimed was stolen by the 26-year-old man who resided at the apartment. Detectives learned that the 26-year-old man knew Martinez was going to his apartment but was under the impression she was going by herself and only to visit.

Detectives discovered that when Martinez arrived at the apartment, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, Bejarano barged his way inside and began beating up the 26-year-old man. Mendoza then entered the apartment and is believed to have also struck the victim. The 26-year-old, who suffered multiple facial fractures during the battery, ultimately armed himself with a 9mm handgun and fired several rounds toward the two brothers.

Mendoza received a gunshot wound to his chest while Bejarano was shot in his left leg. Both men were transported to area hospitals where Mendoza died from his injuries. The victim was also transported to an area hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives believe the 26-year-old victim of the home invasion was in fear for his life and discharged the handgun in self-defense. He fled the apartment but was located by police a short time after the incident.

Bejarano was arrested Friday evening and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center with bond set at $25,000 cash. Martinez was arrested Feb. 9. She was also booked into jail with her bond set at $10,000 cash.

Information from: Las Cruces Police Department.