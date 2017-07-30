Two Arrested In Las Cruces Drive-By Shooting Death Of Teen Girl

Las Cruces Police have arrested two brothers suspected for their involvement in Saturday morning’s drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of 14-year-old Jocelyn Marrie Trujillo.

Julio Gutierrez-Barrera, 20, and his 19-year-old brother Alonzo Barrera, were arrested Saturday. Julio Gutierrez-Barrera is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony. Alonzo Barrera is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Investigators learned that a large group of people were at a party during the morning of Saturday, July 29, at 1421 Monte Vista Ave. Investigators also learned that Trujillo and a 17-year-old friend were party-hopping early Saturday morning, celebrating Trujillo’s recent release from juvenile detention. At some point during the morning, they arrived at the Monte Vista party.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez-Barrera and Barrera were at the party but, at about 3 a.m., left after having a dispute with someone who was also in attendance. It’s believed that shortly after leaving the party, Gutierrez-Barrera was driving his Hyundai Elantra along Monte Vista Avenue when he stopped in front of the residence and fired three rounds from a 9mm semiautomatic handgun toward the home. One of those rounds penetrated an exterior wall and struck Trujillo who was inside the residence. The round struck Trujillo in the back of her head.

Gutierrez-Barrera and his brother then fled from the scene in the Hyundai Elantra.

After learning the identities of the two suspects, police located and took custody of both brothers at their apartment at 1410 S. Telshor Blvd. Investigators learned of the possible whereabouts of the handgun believed to be used in the shooting. After executing search warrants, police located the handgun in the glove box of a vehicle belonging to a friend of the brothers.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are possible. No other information will be released at this time.

Julio Gutierrez-Barrera and Alonzo Barrera were both booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center late Saturdayevening. Both are initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police