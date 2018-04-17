Two of Five Suspects Arrested in Las Cruces Robbery

Las Cruces police continue to investigate Friday’s robbery and auto theft on Telshor Boulevard that has already resulted in two arrests with three suspects still at large.

Quiant Kelley, 23, of the 2100 block of Hagerty Road, and Brittnie Aldon-Pitts, 19, of the 1400 block of south Telshor Boulevard, were arrested on warrants Monday morning in Alamogordo. Kelley is charged with one count each of armed robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, battery and two counts of conspiracy. Aldon-Pitts is charged with two counts of conspiracy.

Investigators learned that, shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, April 13, two men were in the parking lot at 1430 south Telshor when they were approached by two women who asked for help jump-starting their car, a white Honda Civic. As the two men began to assist the women, they were approached by three men, said to be black, who appeared to come from the apartment complex.

One of the suspects was said to have a walking cane that he appeared to deliberately drop. As one of the victims went to pick up the cane, he was struck in the face by the man who dropped the cane. One of the other suspects then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head.

Both victims took off running across Telshor Boulevard. As they ran away, they saw one of the suspects, the man who had the cane, get into the Mercedes belonging to one of the victims. The victims watched as the Mercedes was stolen, taken south on Telshor, and followed by a Ford Crown Victoria and the Honda Civic.

Police later learned that the primary suspect, the man with the cane, was Quiant Kelley and went by the nickname of “Q.” Police also identified the two women after tracking the license plate of the Crown Victoria.

Warrants were issued for Kelley and Aldon-Pitts. They were located Monday morning, in the stolen Mercedes, in Alamogordo where they were taken into custody. Police are still investigating the incident. Additional arrests and charges are likely.

Kelley and Aldon-Pitts are being held at the Otero County Detention Center pending transfer to Las Cruces.