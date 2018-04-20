Two Southeastern NM School Districts Approve Raises

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Two school districts in the heart of New Mexico oil and gas country are giving their employees raises beyond what the state is requiring.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports both Hobbs Municipal Schools and Lovington Municipal Schools recently announced employees will see a bigger bump in their paychecks next school year.

Hobbs Municipal Schools is planning a 4.39 percent average pay raise for all staff.

Lovington School Superintendent LeAnne Gandy says its workers will see an average of 5.8 percent increase.

Hobbs Schools Director of Finance Kerri Gray said the pay raise does include the 2.5 percent teacher raise and 2 percent non-certified raise mandated by the New Mexico Legislature.

___

Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com