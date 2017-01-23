Two Suspects In Custody In Deadly San Antonio Mall Shooting

San Antonio police say two suspects are in custody after a robbery inside a shopping mall ended in a shooting that left one man dead and several injured.

In a statement early Monday, police say both suspects face preliminary charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The robbery happened Sunday afternoon at a jewelry store inside Rolling Oaks Mall. Police Chief William McManus said Sunday that one of the suspects fatally shot a "good Samaritan" who tried to stop them as they fled the store.

Authorities say two other people were shot and two women suffered non-shooting injuries.

One suspect was shot by an individual who had a licensed concealed handgun. Police say that suspect is hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials say the second suspect was later arrested in nearby Converse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.