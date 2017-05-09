Udall: Comey Firing Is "Chilling"

issued the following statement on President Trump's abrupt decision to fire FBI Director James Comey: "This decision is chilling. It defies logic to believe that President Trump fired Director Comey -- who is investigating both Russia's interference in our election and the president's campaign for its ties to that attack on our democracy -- for any other reason than to interfere with the investigation. The Department of Justice must appoint a special counsel to continue the investigation. And it's more important than ever for an independent, bipartisan commission, modeled after the 9/11 commission, to get the full answers that Americans deserve about ties between Russia and President Trump’s team. FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms to avoid political interference in the nation’s top law enforcement organization. It is high time that Republicans joined Democrats in exercising real oversight over the Trump Administration, and the confirmation process for the next FBI director would be a great place to start."