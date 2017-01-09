Udall Demands Information From DeVos On Failure To Pay Record Campaign Finance Violation

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senators Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) again called on Trump Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos to provide information on the blatant campaign finance violations of her All Children Matter Political Action Committee (PAC), and on the PAC’s subsequent refusal to pay $5.3 million in fines to the state of Ohio. DeVos has failed to respond to the senators’ earlier inquiry about her PAC’s illegal activities, indicating through a spokesperson that she has no plans to ensure the record fine is paid prior to her upcoming confirmation hearing.

In a letter to DeVos, the senators stated that the troubling actions of DeVos’ PAC – its flagrant violations of campaign finance law and its total indifference to paying millions in court approved fines and penalties – will factor significantly in the Senate’s consideration of her nomination for Secretary of Education. As the senators noted, DeVos’ violations are especially relevant given that her PAC was acting to influence education policy. To ensure that the American people have confidence DeVos will follow the law if confirmed as Education Secretary, the senators continue to request significantly more information from DeVos than she has been willing to provide on her role in operating the All Children Matter PAC, its decision to violate campaign finance laws, and its failure to take responsibility for the illegal activity.

"While you may choose to respond to our request by stating that All Children Matter, Inc. is solely liable for paying the fine, the actions of its board members to allow the PAC to disregard the state of Ohio’s advisory opinion, to flagrantly violate the law, and then to refuse to pay a court approved fine is a significant issue in weighing your nomination to be Secretary of Education,” the senators wrote. "These actions demonstrate a blatant disregard for the rule of law and a willingness to use legal loopholes to avoid any individual accountability."

"This lack of accountability is especially notable because these campaign finance activities, and subsequent legal violations, were all in the pursuit of influencing education policy. If confirmed as Secretary of Education, the American people need to have confidence that you will follow the law when making and implementing education policy as set by Congress, not flout the law in pursuit of your personal ideological beliefs,” the senators continued.

Nearly a decade ago, All Children Matter broke Ohio election law by illegally funneling $870,000 in contributions from its nationwide PAC to its Ohio affiliate, disregarding an advisory opinion from the Ohio Elections Commission stating that such a contribution would violate the law. Accordingly, the state of Ohio levied a record fine of more than $5 million against DeVos' group. Yet as of the senators’ letter, the PAC has not paid the debts for its illegal activities.