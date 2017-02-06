Udall Focuses On Impact On NM Of Repealing Affordable Care Act In Address To New Mexico Legislature

Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall addressed a joint session of the New Mexico legislature. In his speech, Udall discussed the impact that repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could have on New Mexico’s already fragile economy and state budget. He highlighted the stories of New Mexicans who are relying on the life-saving, historic protections of the ACA, and who stand to lose health and economic security if Republicans are successful in repealing the law without any replacement. In addition, Udall spoke out on behalf of immigrant rights and against President Trump’s unconstitutional, anti-Muslim and anti-refugee executive order.

"The threat of repeal with no replacement has created enormous uncertainty for Americans, in the market place, and in state legislatures,” Udall said of the effort by President Trump and congressional Republicans to repeal the ACA, also known as Obamacare. The Republican-held Congress has already taken the first steps toward repeal. "My office has received hundreds of calls and emails from New Mexicans who are scared — really scared — they will lose their health care. They are frightened that needed medical care will be taken away from them, their children, their elderly parents." "These human costs alone should convince us that ACA repeal with no replacement makes no sense. But in addition, ACA repeal would wreak havoc on our already fragile economy,” Udall continued. "The hit to our economy would be immediate, and would be sustained. Tax revenues would decrease. If the ACA is repealed and health care gets pushed back to the states – no state budget is ready to take on the extra load. Especially New Mexico’s. We will go back to the days of no care, uncompensated care, and use of taxpayer-subsidized ER services as a last resort." Repealing the ACA would cost the state of New Mexico a whopping $93 million in federal spending starting in 2019, and $1 billion between 2019 and 2028. It would mean a loss of $2.2 billion in federal Medicaid funding in 2019, and almost $27 billion between 2019 and 2028. “You are grappling with balancing the state’s budget,” Udall told the lawmakers. "New Mexico faces one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, coupled with one of slowest job growth rates. ACA repeal is precisely the wrong prescription for New Mexico.”