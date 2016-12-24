Udall, Heinrich Announce $10.9 Million in Grants to Help Homeless In New Mexico

U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich welcomed $10.9 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development grants to help New Mexico families, veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness. The grants will go to communities across the state, including five new organizations and four others that did not receive funding last year. The total represents an increase of about $500,000 over last year for Continuum of Care programs.

"Everyone deserves a quality place to call home, and this funding is particularly welcome news at the holidays. The grants will help families and veterans across our state find a safe place to live, either in the form of rental assistance, supportive housing or temporary shelters," Udall said. "Our goal is to end homelessness permanently, and I'm proud that several New Mexico communities are making real progress. I'm concerned that some in Washington are proposing dangerous cuts in housing assistance. These community-based grant programs are helping to end the cycle of homelessness, and I will fight as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee against any proposals that would prevent New Mexicans from getting the help they need to get back on their feet permanently."

“Stable housing is the foundation for economic security. These federal resources will go towards efforts to end homelessness in communities across New Mexico," Heinrich said. "I am proud of the important work these local organizations do every day to connect youth, families, and veterans experiencing homelessness with emergency shelter, lifesaving services, and pathways toward economic stability and permanent housing. I will continue fighting to ensure our communities have the resources they need to help people find their way home.”

Below is a list of grant recipients by county:

DOÑA ANA COUNTY

Abode Inc / Abode Permanent Housing Project

Las Cruces

Renewal

$53,915

City of Las Cruces, New Mexico / S+C Community Housing Connection III

Renewal

$70,702

La Casa, Inc. / La Casa Rapid Rehousing

Las Cruces

Renewal

$119,873

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Community Housing Connection I

Las Cruces

Renewal

$113,204

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Community Housing Connection II

Las Cruces

Renewal

$98,074

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Coordinated Assessment SSO

Las Cruces

Renewal

$93,090

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Rapid Rehousing Program

Las Cruces

Renewal

$110,969

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Rapid Rehousing Program II

Las Cruces

New

$110,000

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Sue's House Permanent Housing for Chronically Homeless Women

Las Cruces

Renewal

$51,437

BERNALILLO COUNTY

Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. / AHCH Coordinated Assessment

Renewal

$71,140

Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. / Supportive Housing

Renewal

$127,641

Barrett Foundation, Inc. / Milagro Permanent Supportive Housing (Albuquerque)

Renewal

$92,028

Bernalillo County / Renee's Project

Renewal

$67,892

Catholic Charities / Partners in Housing

Albuquerque

Renewal

$284,170

Catholic Charities / Proyecto La Luz RRH

Albuquerque

Renewal

$238,073

Catholic Charities / Proyecto La Luz Services

Albuquerque

$52,350

City of Albuquerque / Albuquerque CoC Planning Project

Planning

$165,858

City of Albuquerque / CLNkids Rapid ReHousing Project

Renewal

$226,599

City of Albuquerque / Rapid ReHousing - City of Albuquerque

Renewal

$905,261

City of Albuquerque / Rental Assistance - AHCH/SMHC

Renewal

$1,439,728

City of Albuquerque / Rental Assistance - TLS

Renewal

$457,265

City of Albuquerque / Transitional Housing - City of Albuquerque

Renewal

$138,982

Crossroads for Women (formerly Human Rights Advocacy) / Crossroads Chronic 2016

Albuquerque

Renewal

$144,508

Crossroads for Women (formerly Human Rights Advocacy) / Crossroads Non-Chronic 2016

Albuquerque

Renewal

$240,627

NewLife Homes, Inc. / Sundowner

Albuquerque

Renewal

$42,800

St. Martin's Hospitality Center / Dual Diagnosis Outreach

Albuquerque

Renewal

$92,700

St. Martin's Hospitality Center / Welcome Home

Albuquerque

New

$100,000

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Downtown @ 700 2nd

Albuquerque

Renewal

$70,510

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Homeward

Albuquerque

Renewal

$167,653

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Pathways Supported Housing Program

Albuquerque

Renewal

$147,442

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Sevagram Supportive Housing

Albuquerque

Renewal

$229,599

Therapeutic Living Services, Inc. / Frank Gray House

Albuquerque

Renewal

$157,383

Therapeutic Living Services, Inc. / Mesa House

Albuquerque

Renewal

$109,233

Catholic Charities / Sandoval SHP

Albuquerque

Renewal

$205,915

Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Chuska Permanent Supportive Housing

Albuquerque

New

$63,234

SANTA FE COUNTY

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / Albuquerque Coordinated Assessment System 2016

Santa Fe

Renewal

$25,000

Casa Milagro Inc. / Supportive Housing Program

Santa Fe

Renewal

$101,001

City of Santa Fe / Siringo Senior Permanent Housing Program

Renewal

$40,164

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / Balance of State Coordinated Assessment 2016

Santa Fe

Renewal

$55,786

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM HMIS (1) 2016

Santa Fe

Renewal

$29,603

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM HMIS Expansion (2) 2016

Santa Fe

Renewal

$134,111

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM501 CoC Planning Project 2016

Santa Fe

Planning

$143,885

Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation / Casa Cerrillos Permanent Housing for Homeless Disabled 2016

Santa Fe

Renewal

$74,098

Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation / Sonrisa Family Supportive Living Program 2016

Santa Fe

Renewal

$64,403

Santa Fe Community Housing Trust / Shelter Plus Care Renewal 2016

Santa Fe

Renewal

$139,961

The Life Link / Life Link Eastern New Mexico

Santa Fe

Renewal

$178,511

The Life Link / Life Link La Luz PRA

Santa Fe

Renewal

$240,966

The Life Link / Life Link S+C AB

Santa Fe

Renewal

$418,814

The Life Link / Life Link S+C C

Santa Fe

Renewal

$132,059

The Life Link / Life Link S+C D

Santa Fe

Renewal

$112,000

The Life Link / Life Link S+C E

Santa Fe

Renewal

$45,129

Youth Shelters and Family Services / Rapid Rehousing for Homeless Youth in Santa Fe FY16

Renewal

$139,613

TAOS COUNTY

Community Against Violence, Inc. / Community Against Violence DV/SA Housing Project

Taos

Renewal

$139,702

DreamTree Project, Inc. / Casitas Transitional Living Program

Taos

Renewal

$109,425

DreamTree Project, Inc. / Taos Rehousing

Taos

Renewal

$120,632

Northern Regional HA

Taos

HUD-VASH Tenant Based

15 vouchers

$89,134

SANDOVAL COUNTY

County of Sandoval / Sandoval County Permanent Supportive Housing B 2016

Renewal

$132,606

County of Sandoval / Sandoval County Permenent Supportive Housing A 2016

Renewal

$241,060

SOCORRO COUNTY

El Camino Real Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care I (2016)

Socorro

Renewal

$335,064

El Camino Real Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care II (2016

Socorro

Renewal

$90,620

GRANT COUNTY

El Refugio, Inc. / Rapid Re-housing 2016

Silver City

New

$56,780

El Refugio, Inc. / Transitional Housing Project 2016

Silver City

Renewal

$65,725

SAN JUAN COUNTY

People Assisting the Homeless / PATH PSH 2016

Farmington

New

$43,760

San Juan County Partnership / SJCP-PSH

Farmington

Renewal

$120,361

San Juan County Partnership / SJPartnership PH

Farmington

Renewal

$132,035

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY

Samaritan House Inc / Samaritan House - Permanent Housing

Las Vegas

Renewal

$122,350

VALENCIA COUNTY

Valencia Shelter Services for Victims of Domestic Violence / La Vida Nueva

Los Lunas

Renewal

$112,934