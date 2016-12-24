Udall, Heinrich Announce $10.9 Million in Grants to Help Homeless In New Mexico

U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich welcomed $10.9 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development grants to help New Mexico families, veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness. The grants will go to communities across the state, including five new organizations and four others that did not receive funding last year. The total represents an increase of about $500,000 over last year for Continuum of Care programs.
"Everyone deserves a quality place to call home, and this funding is particularly welcome news at the holidays. The grants will help families and veterans across our state find a safe place to live, either in the form of rental assistance, supportive housing or temporary shelters," Udall said. "Our goal is to end homelessness permanently, and I'm proud that several New Mexico communities are making real progress. I'm concerned that some in Washington are proposing dangerous cuts in housing assistance. These community-based grant programs are helping to end the cycle of homelessness, and I will fight as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee against any proposals that would prevent New Mexicans from getting the help they need to get back on their feet permanently."
“Stable housing is the foundation for economic security. These federal resources will go towards efforts to end homelessness in communities across New Mexico," Heinrich said. "I am proud of the important work these local organizations do every day to connect youth, families, and veterans experiencing homelessness with emergency shelter, lifesaving services, and pathways toward economic stability and permanent housing. I will continue fighting to ensure our communities have the resources they need to help people find their way home.”
Below is a list of grant recipients by county:
DOÑA ANA COUNTY
Abode Inc / Abode Permanent Housing Project
Las Cruces
Renewal
$53,915
City of Las Cruces, New Mexico / S+C Community Housing Connection III
Renewal
$70,702
La Casa, Inc. / La Casa Rapid Rehousing
Las Cruces
Renewal
$119,873
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Community Housing Connection I
Las Cruces
Renewal
$113,204
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Community Housing Connection II
Las Cruces
Renewal
$98,074
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Coordinated Assessment SSO
Las Cruces
Renewal
$93,090
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Rapid Rehousing Program
Las Cruces
Renewal
$110,969
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Mesilla Valley Rapid Rehousing Program II
Las Cruces
New
$110,000
Mesilla Valley Community of Hope / Sue's House Permanent Housing for Chronically Homeless Women
Las Cruces
Renewal
$51,437
BERNALILLO COUNTY
Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. / AHCH Coordinated Assessment
Renewal
$71,140
Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless, Inc. / Supportive Housing
Renewal
$127,641
Barrett Foundation, Inc. / Milagro Permanent Supportive Housing (Albuquerque)
Renewal
$92,028
Bernalillo County / Renee's Project
Renewal
$67,892
Catholic Charities / Partners in Housing
Albuquerque
Renewal
$284,170
Catholic Charities / Proyecto La Luz RRH
Albuquerque
Renewal
$238,073
Catholic Charities / Proyecto La Luz Services
Albuquerque
$52,350
City of Albuquerque / Albuquerque CoC Planning Project
Planning
$165,858
City of Albuquerque / CLNkids Rapid ReHousing Project
Renewal
$226,599
City of Albuquerque / Rapid ReHousing - City of Albuquerque
Renewal
$905,261
City of Albuquerque / Rental Assistance - AHCH/SMHC
Renewal
$1,439,728
City of Albuquerque / Rental Assistance - TLS
Renewal
$457,265
City of Albuquerque / Transitional Housing - City of Albuquerque
Renewal
$138,982
Crossroads for Women (formerly Human Rights Advocacy) / Crossroads Chronic 2016
Albuquerque
Renewal
$144,508
Crossroads for Women (formerly Human Rights Advocacy) / Crossroads Non-Chronic 2016
Albuquerque
Renewal
$240,627
NewLife Homes, Inc. / Sundowner
Albuquerque
Renewal
$42,800
St. Martin's Hospitality Center / Dual Diagnosis Outreach
Albuquerque
Renewal
$92,700
St. Martin's Hospitality Center / Welcome Home
Albuquerque
New
$100,000
Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Downtown @ 700 2nd
Albuquerque
Renewal
$70,510
Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Homeward
Albuquerque
Renewal
$167,653
Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Pathways Supported Housing Program
Albuquerque
Renewal
$147,442
Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Sevagram Supportive Housing
Albuquerque
Renewal
$229,599
Therapeutic Living Services, Inc. / Frank Gray House
Albuquerque
Renewal
$157,383
Therapeutic Living Services, Inc. / Mesa House
Albuquerque
Renewal
$109,233
Catholic Charities / Sandoval SHP
Albuquerque
Renewal
$205,915
Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico / Chuska Permanent Supportive Housing
Albuquerque
New
$63,234
SANTA FE COUNTY
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / Albuquerque Coordinated Assessment System 2016
Santa Fe
Renewal
$25,000
Casa Milagro Inc. / Supportive Housing Program
Santa Fe
Renewal
$101,001
City of Santa Fe / Siringo Senior Permanent Housing Program
Renewal
$40,164
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / Balance of State Coordinated Assessment 2016
Santa Fe
Renewal
$55,786
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM HMIS (1) 2016
Santa Fe
Renewal
$29,603
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM HMIS Expansion (2) 2016
Santa Fe
Renewal
$134,111
New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness / NM501 CoC Planning Project 2016
Santa Fe
Planning
$143,885
Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation / Casa Cerrillos Permanent Housing for Homeless Disabled 2016
Santa Fe
Renewal
$74,098
Saint Elizabeth Shelter Corporation / Sonrisa Family Supportive Living Program 2016
Santa Fe
Renewal
$64,403
Santa Fe Community Housing Trust / Shelter Plus Care Renewal 2016
Santa Fe
Renewal
$139,961
The Life Link / Life Link Eastern New Mexico
Santa Fe
Renewal
$178,511
The Life Link / Life Link La Luz PRA
Santa Fe
Renewal
$240,966
The Life Link / Life Link S+C AB
Santa Fe
Renewal
$418,814
The Life Link / Life Link S+C C
Santa Fe
Renewal
$132,059
The Life Link / Life Link S+C D
Santa Fe
Renewal
$112,000
The Life Link / Life Link S+C E
Santa Fe
Renewal
$45,129
Youth Shelters and Family Services / Rapid Rehousing for Homeless Youth in Santa Fe FY16
Renewal
$139,613
TAOS COUNTY
Community Against Violence, Inc. / Community Against Violence DV/SA Housing Project
Taos
Renewal
$139,702
DreamTree Project, Inc. / Casitas Transitional Living Program
Taos
Renewal
$109,425
DreamTree Project, Inc. / Taos Rehousing
Taos
Renewal
$120,632
Northern Regional HA
Taos
HUD-VASH Tenant Based
15 vouchers
$89,134
SANDOVAL COUNTY
County of Sandoval / Sandoval County Permanent Supportive Housing B 2016
Renewal
$132,606
County of Sandoval / Sandoval County Permenent Supportive Housing A 2016
Renewal
$241,060
SOCORRO COUNTY
El Camino Real Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care I (2016)
Socorro
Renewal
$335,064
El Camino Real Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care II (2016
Socorro
Renewal
$90,620
GRANT COUNTY
El Refugio, Inc. / Rapid Re-housing 2016
Silver City
New
$56,780
El Refugio, Inc. / Transitional Housing Project 2016
Silver City
Renewal
$65,725
SAN JUAN COUNTY
People Assisting the Homeless / PATH PSH 2016
Farmington
New
$43,760
San Juan County Partnership / SJCP-PSH
Farmington
Renewal
$120,361
San Juan County Partnership / SJPartnership PH
Farmington
Renewal
$132,035
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY
Samaritan House Inc / Samaritan House - Permanent Housing
Las Vegas
Renewal
$122,350
VALENCIA COUNTY
Valencia Shelter Services for Victims of Domestic Violence / La Vida Nueva
Los Lunas
Renewal
$112,934