Udall, Heinrich Announce $532,000 in Federal Funding For Doña Ana County Wastewater Systems

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded a grant of $384,200 and approved a loan of $148,000, totaling $532,000, to help the San Pablo Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association in Doña Ana County renovate its wastewater system. The funds would be used to make necessary wastewater system improvements in rural areas that will benefit the residents of Doña Ana County for years to come.

"Improving the water infrastructure for rural areas in Doña Ana County is an ongoing priority, including colonias like San Pablo. Federal funding will enable the necessary renovations that will benefit residents throughout the area by protecting the the local watershed," Udall said. “For decades, the USDA and its water infrastructure program has been a vital funding source for rural development in New Mexico, and as a member of the subcommittee that oversees its funding, I will keep fighting to see that investments in New Mexico's rural communities continue into the future.”

“Access to clean drinking water and safe sewer systems are essential to public health and wellness, and help boost economic development,” Heinrich said. “USDA water infrastructure funding is critical for rural communities in Doña Ana County, and this award will help San Pablo modernize its wastewater infrastructure. These smart investments in New Mexico’s southern border help to build resilient rural economies. I will continue to fight for resources that support New Mexico’s infrastructure and rural development.”

The San Pablo Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association (MDWCA) will receive the funding through the USDA’s Rural Development’s Water and Environmental Program. According to USDA, the funds will be used to remove and replace existing treatment equipment, elevate wastewater pits to reduce the risk of in-flow from rain events, and rehabilitate the existing bio-filter to benefit the 174 community users. Additional information is available here.