Udall, Heinrich Announce Federal Funds for Las Cruces, Las Vegas, Santa Rosa Airports

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich announced more than $1 million in grants to support air transportation infrastructure at the airports in Las Vegas, Las Cruces, and Santa Rosa. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded the grants to fund airport rehabilitation and provide critical new equipment.

Udall and Heinrich announced that the Las Vegas Municipal Airport will receive $504,550 for new snow removal equipment to enhance the airport’s ability to manage inclement weather conditions. Las Cruces International Airport will receive $305,685 to replace aging electrical equipment. The Santa Rosa Route 66 Airport will receive $208,866 to refurbish and upgrade its runway.

“Local airports are engines of economic growth in many New Mexico communities – both rural and urban. These grants are crucial investments in local infrastructure that will strengthen our airports, keep our state connected, and benefit the economies of Las Vegas, Las Cruces, and Santa Rosa,” said Udall. “As a senior member on the Senate Appropriations and Commerce committees, I’ll keep fighting for strong federal support for New Mexico’s airports, to bolster tourism and businesses and create jobs throughout New Mexico.”

“New Mexico’s airports help drive commerce, attract tourism, and connect rural communities across the state,” said Heinrich. “These grants will help make needed updates and improve safety at airports in Santa Rosa, Las Vegas, and Las Cruces. We must continue to support critical infrastructure investments in order to build long-term economic growth and job creation in our state.”

Projects awarded funding:

Las Vegas Municipal Airport: Acquire Snow Removal Equipment - $504,550

Las Cruces International Airport: Replace Airfield Lighting Electrical Vault - $305,685

Santa Rosa Route 66 Airport: Rehabilitate Runway - $208,866