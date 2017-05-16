Udall Issues Statement On Reports Of President Revealing Classified Information To Russia

COMMENTARY — Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on reports that President Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats during a meeting in the Oval Office:

“If true, the president’s reported actions are deeply disturbing and demand a bipartisan Congressional response. President Trump’s recklessness with highly classified information could endanger our national security, erode the trust of our allies, and compromise our efforts to fight ISIS around the world.

“It is clear that we have entered unprecedented territory: the Russians interfered in our elections, President Trump fired the director of the FBI who was overseeing an investigation into that interference and potential connections with his campaign, and now the president has reportedly revealed highly classified information to high Russian officials in the Oval Office. Now, more than ever, Congress must come together on a bipartisan basis to uphold its duty to conduct real oversight over this administration.

“The issues in question should have nothing to do with party or ideology. This is about our national security and the integrity of our democracy. Our system of government provides for checks and balances for moments like these, but Republicans must be willing to act independently of the president.”

Information from: Office of U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.).