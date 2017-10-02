Udall Statement On Las Vegas Shooting

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall released the following statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nev., which left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

“Jill and I join the entire nation in mourning the victims of this horrific attack, and we grieve for their families, friends, and loved ones. Across the country, the American people woke up to news of yet another unspeakable act of gun violence – this time, the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. This despicable act is beyond comprehension, and our nation’s outrage and heartbreak are beyond words.

“Already, the stories are pouring in of heroism and incredible bravery in the face of this evil. Our gratitude is boundless for the first responders, law enforcement and everyday citizens who put their lives on the line to save others. These are the stories that we must remember as we struggle to make sense of this appalling attack.

“As we grapple with yet another horrifying act of gun violence in America, we must channel our pain into real action to honor the memories of those we have lost. Congress has the power to do something about this epidemic. It’s long past time we did.”