Udall Statement On Latest Failure Of Trumpcare

Commentary: WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall issued the following statement after two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the most recent version of TrumpCare, the GOP’s latest effort to repeal health care for millions of Americans:

"Americans overwhelmingly rejected the GOP TrumpCare bill, which was written in secret with no hearings or opportunity for debate, because it would have been a disaster for millions of American families -- including the almost 300,000 New Mexicans who would have seen their health care ripped away. Republicans should take this as an opportunity to work with Democrats to improve health care for all Americans by expanding access to care, bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, and making it easier for small businesses to provide insurance to their employees. Unfortunately, Leader McConnell is now pursuing an even more dangerous plan — repealing the Affordable Care Act entirely, with no plan to replace it. I stand ready to work on improving the gains we've made, but I will fight tooth and nail against any effort that would leave New Mexicans struggling to afford the life-saving care that they deserve.”