Udall Statement On Trump Executive Orders Advancing Dakota Access, Keystone XL Pipelines

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall released the following statement after President Trump signed executive orders advancing the Dakota Access and Keystone XL Pipelines:

“By seeking to reverse President Obama’s decisions on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines, President Trump is showing the American people that his administration values the profits of the few over the national interest, the environment, and the deep and legitimate concerns of Tribal communities.

"President Obama was right to hear the concerns of thousands of protestors, including many from Indian nations in New Mexico and throughout North America, about the Dakota Access Pipeline. He stopped construction on the proposed route and began an environmental review process that is now underway. While it seems like a foregone conclusion that President Trump will reject thoughtful environmental policies, as the vice chairman of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, I am extremely worried about what President Trump's abrupt reversal of these steps – at a time when parties are working to reduce tensions – forecasts for his administration's approach to issues affecting Indian Country.

“Furthermore, the decision on the Dakota Access pipeline is particularly egregious given the fact that President Trump was a recent investor in the company behind the pipeline.

“I recognize the major role that oil and gas still plays in our nation's economy, including in New Mexico, but this decision is dangerously shortsighted. President Trump is choosing short-term political gains and corporate profits when we should be seizing the opportunity to lead in the global clean energy economy. China and other nations are rapidly stepping up to the plate and will fill the void if U.S. policies hinder our companies from preparing for the energy and economic realities of the future.

"I will continue to work toward a national energy policy that maximizes our energy potential, strengthens our economy, and protects the vital progress we have made from this administration’s backwards agenda.”