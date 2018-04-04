Udall Statement On Trump’s Threats To Send Military To Secure Southern Border

Commentary: "This vague and hostile announcement is another pitiful attempt to distract attention from the dangerous chaos the president is creating, including disruption in the stock market, a trade war with China, saber rattling with North Korea, numerous accusations of sexual misconduct by the president, mounting news reports that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and others in his cabinet are improperly spending taxpayer dollars on themselves while doling out favors to their industry campaign donors, and of course, Russia's interference in the 2016 election and evidence that it plans to do the same in November.

"I stand with New Mexico families and businesses who oppose Trump’s offensive effort to militarize the border and build an obscenely expensive and ineffective wall in our backyard, and that’s why I have voted against funding it multiple times. When it comes to the needs on the border, even President Trump's own chief of staff -- the former Homeland Security secretary -- has acknowledged that the vast majority of illegal drugs being smuggled into the United States come through our ports of entry. The facts simply don't support what the president is proposing. And the law doesn't allow him to unilaterally use troops in the United States to enforce domestic laws. Smart border technology and more customs officers would be a much more effective and efficient security investment, that would also benefit our economy and relations with Mexico. The money saved could be invested in the infrastructure improvements that President Trump promised and that New Mexico and American communities really need, and I would welcome the opportunity to work with him -- or anyone -- on rebuilding roads, bridges, schools, clean water systems, broadband, and other improvements, which will strengthen the economy and create jobs."