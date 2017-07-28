Udall: Time For An Open Debate On Improving Health Care For All Americans

Commentary: U.S. Senator Tom Udall gave the following statement after last night’s dramatic defeat of the Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which would have canceled health insurance on 16 million Americans and raised premium costs by 20 percent:

“Last night proved that the voices of regular people can make all the difference. Over 14,500 New Mexicans and millions of people from across the country have made it clear — they want Washington to stop sabotaging Americans' health care and protect the gains that we have made. They want to keep health insurance coverage that has made it possible for them to get life-saving treatment for cancer and other diseases. They want to ensure that insurance companies won’t discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions and complicated medical issues. They want to ensure that rural hospitals will continue to keep their doors open to serve people in emergencies. They want to ensure that people in Indian Country can continue to improve access to essential health care. And they want to keep the jobs and economic progress that have come as millions of health care jobs have been created.

“I have always said that the ACA isn’t perfect. We need to bring down costs, make sure there is more choice in the marketplace — especially in rural communities — and make prescription drugs more affordable, among other improvements. But we should never do that at the expense of the health and well-being of millions of Americans, especially the most vulnerable. After the defeat of numerous hastily written repeal bills crafted in secret by a select group of GOP lawmakers and special interest lobbyists, I think it’s clear that the only way to make progress is by holding hearings, debating in the open, and listening to the experts and especially the American people. As Senator McCain said, we have the chance to do the work that the American people expect from us. Health care should not be a privilege only for those who have the money and the means, so let’s seize the opportunity and work to ensure that everyone can get health care when they need it.”

Udall has produced two videos that tell the story of what the ACA has meant to New Mexicans.

View interviews with New Mexicans who have received life-saving care since the ACA was passed: https://www.facebook.com/senatortomudall/videos/10155348185227870/

View interviews with rural hospital and clinic administrators in Eastern New Mexico who fear they would have to cut services or close if the ACA were repealed: https://www.facebook.com/senatortomudall/videos/10155377468292870/