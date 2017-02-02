Udall to Vote Against Jeff Sessions for Attorney General

Commentary: WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall announced that he will vote against confirming Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as U.S. Attorney General. Udall released the following statement:

“After thoroughly reviewing his record and his testimony before the Senate, I have decided to vote against confirming Senator Sessions as Attorney General. As the former Attorney General of New Mexico, and as a colleague of Senator Sessions’, I made sure to carefully consider all of the available information to determine whether Senator Sessions would be the strong steward for justice and equal rights that we need at the Department of Justice. It is clear to me that Senator Sessions will not be a check against the recklessness of the Trump Administration, and I worry about his commitment to protecting and advancing the rights of all Americans.

“The chaotic first days of this administration have made it clear that we need a strong voice at the Department of Justice who will stand up to President Trump’s backwards, and constitutionally questionable, policies. But the president’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, says that Senator Sessions serves as the ‘clearinghouse for policy and philosophy’ in the Trump administration. I find that extremely concerning, given the chilling actions that President Trump has taken since assuming office. President Trump issued an anti-Muslim, anti-refugee executive order that violates all the values we hold dear as a nation. President Trump also fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a dedicated public servant who was doing what any good Attorney General would do: upholding the law, no matter who is president. At Ms. Yates’ confirmation hearing in 2015, Senator Sessions asked her if she believed that 'the attorney general has the responsibility to say no to the president if he asks for something that’s improper.’ If he is confirmed, I hope Senator Sessions intends to listen to his own advice and say no to President Trump when he oversteps – but I do not have enough confidence that he will.

“The Attorney General has a solemn responsibility to defend the constitutional rights of Americans of all genders, sexual orientations, races, religions, and backgrounds. That means working to solve the very real concerns and grievances about law enforcement felt by many people in Albuquerque and across the country. It also means standing up for the rights of immigrant families. And it means curtailing invasive, unconstitutional invasions of privacy and illegal spying programs against law-abiding American citizens. On each of these issues, I find Senator Sessions’ record and positions to be misguided.

“I respect Senator Sessions' years of public service, but our next Attorney General must curb the dark impulses and actions of our president, and must ensure that every American has equal justice under the law. After carefully considering my vote for Attorney General, I do not believe Senator Sessions has the right priorities to be our nation’s top law enforcement official in this administration.”