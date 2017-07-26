Udall To Vote To Protect Medicaid For New Mexico Families

Commentary: Today, as the Senate continues to debate the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and drastically cut Medicaid, U.S. Senator Tom Udall will vote for a measure to protect Medicaid coverage in New Mexico and across the country.

“Medicaid is quite simply a lifeline for New Mexico. Across our state, more than 900,000 New Mexicans are able to see a doctor when they get sick, without the fear of going broke, thanks to the coverage they receive under Medicaid. Many of these folks are working two or three jobs just to make ends meet — but they don’t have health insurance through their jobs or can’t afford private coverage. Medicaid provides care to hard-working families, to kids, to pregnant mothers, and to people with disabilities. In Indian Country, Medicaid expansion has meant providing many Native Americans with new life-saving services that were previously inaccessible. Medicaid funding also supports jobs in New Mexico — health care has become one of the state’s fastest growing industries. Revenues from Medicaid keep the lights on and the doors open at many rural hospitals – allowing New Mexicans in rural areas to get health care without traveling hours to see a doctor. And Medicaid has made counseling, mental health, and other essential services available to people struggling with drug addiction in New Mexico, where addiction rates are some of the highest in the nation.

“As I have said many times throughout this process, we aren’t just talking about numbers and statistics – we are talking about people’s lives. The New Mexicans who depend on Medicaid are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers, and our family. We need to find smart solutions to protect the gains we've made and improve health care in our country, but dismantling Medicaid would have catastrophic consequences for almost a million people in our state, and I will do everything in my power to prevent that from happening.”