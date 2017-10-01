Union for 430 Sandia Labs employees authorizes a strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The union that represents 430 Sandia National Laboratories employees has voted to authorize them to go on strike.

A lab spokeswoman says the Metal Trades Council rejected Sandia's "last, best and final offer" during contract negotiations Friday night.

However, a strike authorization doesn't mean a strike is imminent and the union hasn't notified the labs that its members will go on strike.

Sandia says the final version of the three-year contract offered general wage increases, lump sum payments and a $2,000 ratification bonus.

It's the first to be negotiated between the union and Honeywell International, the lab's new managing contractor.

The Journal reports that Metal Trades Council went on strike in August 1999 for 13 days over pensions, job classification and pay issues.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com