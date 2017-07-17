Universal Healthcare Discussion Saturday In Las Cruces

Fred Martino speaks with Dr. James Lenhart, author of "Conversations with Paco: Why America Needs Healthcare for All."

“Conversations With Democrats” sponsored by the Federation of Democratic Women of Dona Ana County will have Dr. James Lenhart, MD, FAAFP, MPH, Prominent Physician, Author and Healthcare Advocate from Tacoma, WA leading its conversation on Saturday, July 22, 2 pm, NMSU Arrowhead Park Early College High School APECHS Bldg. 3, Las Cruces, NM.

Dr. Lenhart is the author of Conversations For Paco: Why America Needs Healthcare For All, “.. an expose.. that juxtaposes the venerable institutions of medicine against the personal anguish of enigmatic disease”.

All are welcome for this unique opportunity. RSVP to merrieleesoules@gmail.com