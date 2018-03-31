University Avenue Lane Closures in Effect for Five Days Beginning April 2

Lane closures along the portion of University Avenue, between El Paseo Road and Turrentine Drive, will begin Monday April 2 and will continue for five days.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained while road work is being done. Motorists who want to avoid any possible delays should seek an alternate route.

For information, call the Contracts Administration section of the City’s Public Works Department, at 575/528-3098. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575/541-2182.