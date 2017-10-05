University Of New Mexico Close To Naming Finalists For President

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — University of New Mexico faculty members tried to put a hold on the university's presidential search during a recent meeting, but the Board of Regents decided it's moving forward with naming finalists.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Rob Doughty, the board's president, said the five finalists could be named as soon as this week.

The university's 22nd president should be named by November. Bob Frank, the previous president, left the office last year.

Faculty Senate President Pamela Pyle in August began urging regents to delay the hiring. The faculty wanted to keep interim President Chaouki Abdallah at the helm an extra year to lend stability to a budget-crunched institution amid rapid leadership turnover and a pending accreditation process.

