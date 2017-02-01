University Of New Mexico Students To Join 'World Hijab Day'

University of New Mexico Muslim students are set to host "World Hijab Day" on campus amid protests over President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Muslim students on Wednesday will set up a booth and asked non-Muslim students to take photos of themselves in hijabs and post them on social media.

Students on other college campuses nationwide are holding similar events.

The day, founded in 2013 by New Yorker Nazma Khan, started in reaction to Muslim women being harassed for wearing the head covering used by some women who practice Islam. Organizers ask non-Muslim women to wear the hijab for a day in solidarity with Muslim women worldwide.

Students at Bluefield College in Virginia and Simpson College in Iowa also are scheduled to participate in World Hijab Day.

___

A previous version of this story had the incorrect day.

