UNM Hospital CEO Search Nears Conclusion

The search for a new chief executive officer to head the University of New Mexico Hospitals is entering its final phase. UNM will host town hall meetings with each of the three final candidates to afford our employees an opportunity to meet them.

Here are some details about the candidates, along with dates and times of their respective town halls:

Herb Buchanan , most recently the president of Methodist and University Hospitals, the academic medical centers for Indiana University Health. He previously was the CEO at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and chief operating officer for University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He also served as vice president for Operations at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Tuesday, April 17, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

, most recently the president of Methodist and University Hospitals, the academic medical centers for Indiana University Health. He previously was the CEO at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C., and chief operating officer for University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. He also served as vice president for Operations at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Tuesday, April 17, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Kate Becker , president of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, the primary teaching hospital of Saint Louis University. She previously served as interim president of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. She also served as president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Mo. Friday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

, president of SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, the primary teaching hospital of Saint Louis University. She previously served as interim president of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. She also served as president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Mo. Friday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Deborah McGrew, vice president and chief operating officer for the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston. She previously served as associate vice president at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. She also served as the first service line director for transplant services at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics. Tuesday, April 24, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Each of the town halls will be held in the auditorium at UNM’s Domenici Center for Health Sciences Education, 1001 Stanford Dr. NE. These meetings will be an invaluable chance for UNM Health System employees to get to know the candidates and weigh in on an important decision.