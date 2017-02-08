Unofficial Results In For School Board Races Across Doña Ana County

Voters in Doña Ana County went to the polls yesterday to elect school board members, and unofficial results from the county clerk’s office reports that in Las Cruces Public Schools the district one seat goes to Ray Jaramillo (unopposed). In district two, the winner is Terrie Dallman, and in district three, Maria Flores retains her seat.

In Hatch Valley Public School District, there are two unopposed seats up for grabs…Position 1 goes to Elva Garay, and Position 2 goes to Christopher Montes. Also, the General Obligation School Bond Question passed, 47-7.

In the Gadsden Independent School District, the District 2 seat goes to Jennifer Viramontes, and in District 5, Laura Flores is the winner.