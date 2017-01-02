UPDATE: After Nationwide Search Jacquez Surrenders To Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department

Update: The 23-year-old father on the run from Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives surrendered himself to authorities Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez turned himself in at the main station of the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department before 2 p.m., accompanied by his attorney. Detectives say he will be questioned and then booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on charges of arson, aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, abuse of a child and battery.

Detectives say Jacquez is cooperating fully with the investigation.

A nationwide warrant for the arrest of Jacquez was issued Monday evening, following an Amber Alert for Jacquez’s two-year-old son Ethan.

According to Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Powell in La Mesa at 1:06 p.m. Monday. The call initially came in as a structure fire and a crash involving two vehicles.

The first deputy arrived at the scene at 1:21 p.m. and found a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed. The deputy also learns there had been an altercation between Jacquez and 59-year-old Carlos Jurado, who lived at the residence with his wife.

Detectives assigned to the case later learned that Jurado had instructions from Ethan’s mother – his daughter – to not allow her son to leave with his father. According to Jurado, this angered Jacquez, who allegedly hit Jurado in the face at least once before retrieving a container of gasoline from his vehicle. According to Jurado, Jacquez poured the gasoline on him and then poured it on the south entrance of the mobile home. Jacquez allegedly ignited the gasoline that was poured on the house.

Jurado told detectives he was able to leave in Jacquez’s vehicle, and went to a neighbor’s home to call police.

Jurado’s wife told detectives she heard Jacquez break through a window of the home. Shortly afterward, the smoke forced Ethan and his grandmother outside. Jacquez reportedly shoved the grandmother to the ground and took his son, reportedly fleeing in the grandparents’ 2001 white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Jurado told deputies he saw Jacquez leaving in his truck when he was driving back to his residence from the neighbor’s house. Jurado said he attempted to block Jacquez from leaving, causing a collision.

An Amber Alert for Ethan Jacquez was issued with the assistance of New Mexico State Police, who reportedly experienced a glitch in their system and sent the official alert through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Law enforcement was alerted at approximately 6 p.m. The Amber Alert was issued approximately one hour later.

Border officials notified detectives that a license plate reader picked up on the stolen truck just before 4 p.m. at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s detectives were notified that Ethan Jacquez was safely returned to the home of Sergio Jacquez’s mother in Anthony, NM. According to family members, Jacquez had returned the boy as many as three hours earlier. Ethan was subsequently returned to his mother Monday night.

Tuesday morning, sheriff’s detectives were notified that Jacquez was seen crossing the Paso del Norte bridge in El Paso on foot at approximately 6:45 p.m., reportedly with a small child.

According to fire officials, the Jurados’ uninsured mobile home was a total loss. The couple is reportedly staying with family.

Earlier post: Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Officials are confirming that two-year-old Ethan Jacquez was returned Monday evening to his paternal grandmother in Anthony, NM.

Authorities say the two-year old is reportedly in good health and unharmed.

Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez remains at large. Deputies are working with federal officials to locate Jacquez, who has been charged with arson, aggravated battery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, abuse of a child and battery.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Earlier post:

Law enforcement officers with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a man wanted for absconding with his two-year-old son after setting fire to his girlfriend’s parents’ mobile home crossed the border into Mexico after the incident was reported to police.

An Amber Alert for Ethan Jacquez was issued after his 23-year-old father, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez, allegedly beat the child’s grandfather, set fire to the family’s mobile home, and left with the toddler in a stolen pickup truck.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez went to the home of his son’s maternal grandparents in the 100 block of Powell in La Mesa just after 1 p.m. Monday, demanding to take his son. The boy’s grandfather refused to let the boy go, prompting Jacquez to allegedly strike the grandfather repeatedly. The boy’s grandmother was inside the home at the time, where the boy was reportedly sleeping.

Jacquez reportedly forced his way into the home and poured gasoline inside. According to the grandparents, Jacquez then set the home on fire. When the smoke forced the woman and the boy outside, Jacquez reportedly shoved the grandmother to the ground and took his son, reportedly fleeing in the grandparents’ 2001 white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Doña Ana County firefighters who were called to the scene reported that the home was a total loss.

Sheriff’s deputies immediately began the process of working with New Mexico State Police to issue an Amber Alert for the missing boy. A series of events that are required to successfully launch the alert had to be completed prior to the alert being issued.

Border officials confirmed to sheriff’s deputies Monday night that the white Ford was picked up on a license plate reader at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

Deputies are now working with federal officials to locate Jacquez, who has been charged with arson, aggravated battery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, abuse of a child and battery.

Previous post:

A nationwide search is on for a two-year-old boy after his 23-year-old father allegedly beat the child’s grandfather before setting fire to the family’s mobile home and absconding with the toddler.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives, Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez went to the home of his son’s grandparents in the 100 block of Powell in La Mesa just after 1 p.m. Monday, demanding to take his son. The boy’s grandfather refused to let the boy go, prompting Jacquez to allegedly strike the grandfather repeatedly. The boy’s grandmother was inside the home at the time, where the boy was reportedly sleeping.

After allegedly knocking the victim to the ground, Jacquez reportedly forced his way into the home and poured gasoline inside. According to the grandparents, Jacquez then set the home on fire. When the smoke forced the woman and the boy outside, Jacquez reportedly shoved the woman to the ground and took his son.

The grandfather told detectives Jacquez retrieved the gasoline from his vehicle, and also allegedly poured gasoline on the grandfather as well.

An Amber Alert was issued for two-year-old Ethan Jacquez, described as three feet tall with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue-green pajama top and red pajama bottoms. He is believed to still be with Jacquez, who reportedly took the elderly couple’s truck. The truck is described as a white 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck bearing New Mexico plates, 134PJW.

Jacquez, who has addresses in Anthony and Las Cruces, is believed to be traveling either to Colorado or Mexico.

Anyone with information on either Ethan Jacquez or Sergio Jacquez is asked to call 911 immediately.

