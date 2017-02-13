UPDATE: Arrests Made In Shooting Of Boy In Drug Deal In Las Cruces

Las Cruces Police have arrested two juveniles and two adults suspected in the Feb. 5 shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy.

Sabino Paez, 17, Alicianna Baca, 17, Ismael Dunlap, 18, and 21-year-old Anthony Lalo Castrillo IV were all charged for their involvement in the shooting that occurred on Super Bowl Sunday on the 4200 block of Charles Street.

Paez, Dunlap and Castrillo are each charged with one count of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Paez, the alleged shooter, is also charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Baca, who is Castrillo’s girlfriend, is charged with one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly taking the handgun from Paez, wiping it down and then disposing it.

Las Cruces Police Detectives learned that Paez, Dunlap and Castrillo arranged to purchase marijuana from the 14-year-old boy on Super Bowl Sunday. However, privately, the three young men conspired to steal the marijuana from the young boy.

Sometime after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, Castrillo drove Paez and Dunlap to Charles Street to meet the 14-year-old boy. When the boy handed the marijuana to Dunlap, who was sitting in the backseat of the car, Paez pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and indicated they were going to steal the drugs.

When the 14-year-old tried to retrieve the marijuana from Dunlap, Paez fired one round that struck the boy’s right forearm. The three suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paez and Baca were booked into the juvenile section of the Dona Ana County Detention Center where they are initially being held without bond. Dunlap and Castrillo were booked into the detention center with cash-only bonds set at $25,000.

Information from Las Cruces Police