Update On Retrial In Las Cruces Murder Case: Special Prosecutors Appointed

LAS CRUCES – Doña Ana County District Attorney Mark D’Antonio announced that two special prosecutors have been appointed to the Tai Chan case. D'Antonio's office issued this release:

The Third Judicial District Attorney's Office and the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance have entered into an agreement whereby prosecutors from the OSI would prosecute the case of State v. Tai R. Chan for the murder of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Martin.

"Jeremy Martin's widow, Sarah Martin, and his brother James Martin were consulted by my office, and they are fully supportive of the decision to bring OSI prosecutors Troy Davis and Devin Chapman in on the case,” D’Antonio said. “We believe that fresh eyes and a rigorous prosecutorial perspective, implemented by a team of seasoned prosecutors such as Mr. Davis and Mr. Chapman, will effectively present this case to a jury.”

Chan stands accused of first-degree murder for the October 2014 shooting death of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Martin in a Las Cruces hotel.

“Of course, my office remains involved in the case, and I want to take this opportunity to thank OSI Superintendent John G. Franchini for his strong support for the pursuit of justice in this case," D’Antonio added.

The case is currently scheduled for trial beginning April 9, 2018.