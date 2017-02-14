UPDATE: Reward In Las Cruces Subway Armed Robbery

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the suspects in Tuesday morning’s armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.

Investigators learned that, at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, two people walked into the Subway store at 555 Utah Ave. One of the suspects was armed with a kitchen knife which was used to threaten the store employee. The suspects ordered the employee to hand over cash from the register before they fled the store.

One of the suspects was described as a woman, about 5-feet-3-inches tall with a medium build. She was wearing a red or pink hoodie.

The second suspect was said to be a man about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hoodie with black pants.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspects in the store.

The suspects were last seen leaving from the back door of the store. Their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip by text message to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

The Crime Stoppers number and text messaging services are operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police