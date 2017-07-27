U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is visiting New Mexico this week as part of his nationwide tour connected to a review of 27 national monument designations. Zinke took a helicopter tour of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in southern New Mexico Thursday. During a Las Cruces press conference, Zinke made no commitment to preserve the current size of the monument, which is about 500,000 acres. The full audio of the press conference is posted below.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Las Cruces Press Conference

