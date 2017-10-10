US Navy Spends Over $4 Million To Support Testing At Missile Range

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Navy plans to spend $4.3 million on a project at White Sands Missile Range to support future testing for naval operations.

The funding was recently announced by U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich's office. The New Mexico Democrat, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, had pushed for more money to revitalize government laboratories and test ranges as part of a defense spending measure.

With the funds, officials say they will be able to build upon the Navy's research and development test site at the White Sands complex in southern New Mexico.

Heinrich described White Sands as a national treasure for the U.S. military given its unique terrain, airspace and the expertise of those who work there. In addition to preparing for future testing, he says the project will result in construction jobs.