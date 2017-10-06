Valencia County Commissioner Facing Bribery Charges

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Attorney General's Office has received a complaint in connection with a Valencia County commissioner accused of accepting money in exchange for a vote.

The office said this week state lawmakers asked Attorney General Hector Balderas to look into allegations Valencia County Commissioner Helen Cole took a bribe to support a solid waste contract.

The request came after a story about Cole in the Valencia County News-Bulletin.

Cole did not respond to an email from The Associated Press.

But Cole denied the allegations to the Valencia County News-Bulletin this week and said a former boyfriend is making false claims because she broke up with him.