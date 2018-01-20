Vasquez Takes Helm As Deputy County Clerk On Monday

Doña Ana County Clerk Scott Krahling has appointed Rose Ann Vasquez to replace Lynn Ellins as Chief Deputy County Clerk.

The announcement comes as Ellins, a former two term County Clerk and Bureau of Elections Supervisor, retires. The change takes effect Monday, Jan. 22.

“I am grateful for Lynn’s mentorship and excited for the future with Rose Ann’s partnership,” Krahling said.

Vasquez joined the County Clerk’s Office in 2016 as a document technician and was promoted to communications coordinator in 2017. In her time at the Clerk’s Office, she has worked to increase voter participation and to raise awareness about the Clerk’s Office through community partnerships.

“Rose Ann brings crucial experience in professional management, and a passion to strengthen the quality of life of our residents by increasing civic engagement,” Krahling said. “I'm excited about her vision to create meaningful relationships between our office and the residents it serves.”

Vasquez, a native of Las Cruces, has more than 20 years of experience in the non-profit sector, having earned her master’s degree in government at New Mexico State University. She has served on many state and local boards. She said she plans to focus her time on building a voting culture through civic engagement, strengthening community partnerships, pursuing election reform initiatives that increase access to fair elections and prioritizing the preservation of the county’s historical records.

“I plan to follow in Lynn’s footsteps and continue to grow the success of the Clerk’s Office in Doña Ana County,” Vasquez said. “Every resident in our county should know who we are and how we are here to serve them as a vital community partner.”

Ellins said he believes Vasquez is an excellent choice to replace him.

“I’ve known Rose Ann for two years, and I’ve seen her excel at everything she puts her effort into,” Ellins said. “I am confident that she and Scott make an excellent team who will achieve great success together leading this team.”

