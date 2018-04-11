Vescovo Toyota Opens New Facility In Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Vescovo Toyota, Southern New Mexico’s full-service Toyota dealership, has announced the grand opening of its new location at 780 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. With the move, the size of the dealership has more than tripled — from two acres to more than seven acres. Here is a statement provided by Vescovo Toyota:

The wide-open showroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and a picturesque view of the Organ Mountains. George Vescovo, president and dealer principal, said every aspect of the new dealership was built with the customer in mind.

“This dealership is so clean and airy and efficient,” Vescovo said of the new facility. “It revolves around the customer. When building this dealership, we used as a prototype a much larger dealership. Then we reduced the administrative space, but kept the customer experience exactly the same. So the customer experience here is that of a much larger dealership.”

The larger space has allowed the dealership to expand its new and used inventory, Vescovo said. The dealership currently has more than 200 new Toyotas on the lot and more than 60 used vehicles of all makes and models, with more arriving daily. Vescovo Toyota proudly boasts a wide selection of used vehicles, which have each undergone a multi-point, quality-assurance inspection.

The new dealership has also allowed Vescovo Toyota to streamline the service experience for customers. The service lounge features free Wi-Fi and numerous charging stations for customers’ mobile devices.

“We built this dealership around the service department because we service about ten times as many cars as we sell,” Vescovo said. “The main entrance from the street aligns with the service lane, and we’re very proud of how we’ve been able to improve efficiency.”

With valet parking, five express lube bays, a reduced footprint of the Service and Parts departments and 50 percent more service stalls, the new dealership has increased its capability and efficiency. The dealership also features a new, heavy-duty commercial car wash, Vescovo said.

The dealership moved from its previous location at 935 South Valley Dr. on March 23. The move was completed in a single day — a feat for which Vescovo credits his staff. An official grand opening event and ribbon-cutting is scheduled for May 11.

“One of the things we tried to do with the new showroom was to make it clean, and modern and highlight the product,” Vescovo said. “The customer can interact with the product in a way that’s not impeded or distracted — in a way that’s not unlike an Apple Store. And I feel we’ve accomplished that. We’re very proud of the results.”

Customers seeking more information about the dealership — including sales, service or parts — may visit Vescovo Toyota on the web at www.VescovoToyota.com. For more specific questions, call (575) 523-5566 or email sales@vescovotoyota.com.