Veterans Creative Arts Festival Applications Available

ALBUQUERQUE - New Mexico’s veterans are invited to show off their talents in the 14th annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival to be held Feb. 28 through March 3 at the Raymond G. Murphy Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 1501 San Pedro Dr. SE, Albuquerque.

Main divisions for the festival are Music, Art, Creative Writing, Drama and Dance. Local winners go on to compete at the national level via digital images and videotape. The Visual Arts entries will be on display from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 1, and also from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 2 in the Recreation Hall (Building 2). The Performance Arts competition takes place from 1-3 p.m. on March 3 in the Education Auditorium (Building 39). A closing ceremony is set for 1-2 p.m. on March 2 in the Recreation Hall. First-place winners from local competition may be invited to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival taking place Oct. 23-29 in Buffalo, NY.

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion Auxiliary, is the culmination of a yearlong, fine arts talent competition involving more than 3,000 participants nationwide. The festival is open to all veterans receiving care at VA medical facilities.

Veterans can pick up their applications in the medical center’s Recreation Hall. Applications also are available by calling Barb Darling at (505) 265-1711, ext. 4208. Veterans needing information about the Performance Arts can call Liz Apperson at (505) 265-1711, ext. 2487. Veterans calling from outside of Albuquerque may call toll free at 1-800-465-8262, ext. 4208.

Applications and entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23-24 in the Recreation Hall.