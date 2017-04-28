Victims Identified In New Mexico Wal-Mart Double Shooting

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The victims of a double shooting at a Wal-Mart in New Mexico have been identified as a couple from Arizona.

The Gallup Independent reported Thursday that the victims are 70-year-old Virginia Leichliter and 70-year-old Gary Crakow. The couple's dog was also shot.

Police say the victims were not married.

What transpired before the shooting is currently under investigation. Police say the car both victims were found in had been hitched to a tow truck when they arrived.

Police say they do not if the couple were in the vehicle as the hitching occurred or if they got in the vehicle after.

The tow-truck driver had called police saying he saw Leichliter shoot herself.

Police have not been able to determine if Crakow shot himself or if Leichliter did.

One gun was found at the scene.